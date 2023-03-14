Amanda Batula wants Lindsay Hubbard to leave ‘Summer House’

“You guys are trying to get me in so much trouble,” Batula, 31, responded, to which host Andy Cohen, 54, joked, “That’s the plan.”
After hesitating for another moment, Batula said, “Lindsay.”
The Bravolebrity answered several other shady questions, including who her husband, Kyle Cooke, “like[s] the least.”
“Uh, I mean, Lindsay,” Batula hesitantly said.
Hubbard’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Batula and Hubbard, 36, have had a rocky relationship over the years. Their friendship seemingly hit an all-time low while filming the current season – and reliving it.
During Monday’s episode, Batula and Hubbard revealed that they hadn’t really spoken since Batula apologized via text for comments she made about Hubbard’s now-fiancé, Carl Radke, during last season’s reunion.
Unfortunately for the “Summer House” OGs, they haven’t seemed to be able to mend their feud.
“I’m so f–king tired of people dragging my name through the mud when I’m nothing but nice to them, show them kindness, respect, and support,” Hubbard wrote at the time. “Clean up your side of the street because mine is doing just fine.”
”I think Amanda answering the way that she did — it felt like a direct slap in the face,” she said in a November 2022 episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast . “It felt very unnecessary, and it felt like an attack of my character.”
