Page Six

Amanda Batula wants Lindsay Hubbard to leave ‘Summer House’

By Caroline Blair,

6 days ago

Amanda Batula wouldn’t be mad if Lindsay Hubbard were booted from “Summer House.”

During her appearance on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the reality star was asked which of her co-stars she wishes wouldn’t return to the hit Bravo series.

“You guys are trying to get me in so much trouble,” Batula, 31, responded, to which host Andy Cohen, 54, joked, “That’s the plan.”

After hesitating for another moment, Batula said, “Lindsay.”

The Bravolebrity answered several other shady questions, including who her husband, Kyle Cooke, “like[s] the least.”

“Uh, I mean, Lindsay,” Batula hesitantly said.

Hubbard’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Amanda Batula hesitantly chose Lindsay Hubbard for who she “wish[es] doesn’t return to the ‘Summer House'” for the upcoming season.
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube
The “Summer House” star played a game where she had to answer shady questions about her co-stars.
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube

Batula and Hubbard, 36, have had a rocky relationship over the years. Their friendship seemingly hit an all-time low while filming the current season – and reliving it.

During Monday’s episode, Batula and Hubbard revealed that they hadn’t really spoken since Batula apologized via text for comments she made about Hubbard’s now-fiancé, Carl Radke, during last season’s reunion.

Unfortunately for the “Summer House” OGs, they haven’t seemed to be able to mend their feud.

The three longtime friends have had a complicated relationship over the last year.
imkylecooke/Instagram

Batula previously said that Hubbard was “the rudest to fans” on an October 2022 episode of “WWHL.” Hubbard fired back with a slew of Instagram Stories making it “very clear” she’s been great to her fans.

For more Page Six reality TV updates ..

“I’m so f–king tired of people dragging my name through the mud when I’m nothing but nice to them, show them kindness, respect, and support,” Hubbard wrote at the time. “Clean up your side of the street because mine is doing just fine.”

Hubbard later expanded on why she found the whole ordeal “f–king unnecessary.”

Hubbard’s fiancé, Carl Radke, has also struggled with Cooke recently.
lindshubbs
Cooke stayed tight-lipped when Batula said Hubbard’s name on Monday’s episode.
Instagram/@amandabatula

”I think Amanda answering the way that she did — it felt like a direct slap in the face,” she said in a November 2022 episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast . “It felt very unnecessary, and it felt like an attack of my character.”

Meanwhile, Radke, 38, and Cooke, 40, have also been butting heads ever since Radke confirmed he had left Cooke’s alcohol company, Loverboy . To add fuel to the fire, Cooke recently called Hubbard the “most calculated person” he’s ever met.”

“Summer House” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

