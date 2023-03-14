Open in App
Ohio State
Seven Hills Country Club for sale: Lake Township golf course on market for $4.3 million

By Tim Botos, The Repository,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1xmW_0lIRVovY00
  • Seven Hills Country Club is for sale
  • Asking price for the 154-acre site is $4.3 million

LAKE TWP. – Seven Hills Country Club is for sale.

The property was formally listed this week, with an asking price of $4.3 million. It's unclear if it's being offered as an operating 18-hole public golf course — there had been indications it's permanently closed.

The pricetag is two-and-a-half times more than the $1.7 million the owners paid for the course less than three years ago.

Tom McCully, a Howard Hanna Real Estate Services agent selling the course, and two adjacent houses, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment for this story.

The Howard Hanna website listing for the 154-acre site includes photos of the course and clubhouse. It includes no further information, other than a notation the property type is "lots and land."

Earlier this month, a Repository story stated that NorthernOhio.golf, a website dedicated to golf in this part of the Ohio, had posted a story on Feb. 9, proclaiming Seven Hills will not open this year. That story, citing sources, mentioned it would be sold in 5-acre house lots.

The Repository also spoke to sources who said the course was closed for good. And evidence seemed to indicate that — a Google summary and review page for Seven Hills lists the course as "permanently closed;" its phone is disconnected or out of service; its food license had not been renewed; and the two houses were already on the market.

James Gesiotto, a Mount Eaton dentist, who's part of a group that owns the golf course did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment for this story.

According to state liquor license disclosure information, Gesiotto, his wife, Sherri, their daughter, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, and her husband, Marcus Gilbert, own equal shares of Seven Hills.

The Gesiotto group had purchased the course, and two houses, for a combined $2.7 million in October 2020, from the Gran family. The Grans owned and operated Seven Hills for nearly a half-century.

The site is zoned for low-density residential, which means houses could be built there. The township zoning code would permit lots as small as just less than a half-acre to two acres, depending on a developer's approach, according to township Zoning Administrator Nicole Wilkinson.

She'd also said any development that altered use of the property from a golf course would likely have to be submitted to the Stark County Regional Planning Commission for approval.

Reach Tim at 330-580-8333 ortim.botos@cantonrep.com.On Twitter: @tbotosREP

