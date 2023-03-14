Open in App
Greenburgh, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Chick-fil-A submits proposal for second Westchester location near County Center

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M2xx_0lIRVlHN00

Chick-fil-A may be coming to Route 119, next to the Westchester County Center.

The company, which recently announced its first foray into Westchester with a Yonkers location, recently submitted a site plan/special permit application to the town of Greenburgh for the former CVS property at 20 Tarrytown Road.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, the materials are being reviewed by multiple agencies including town staff, the town’s traffic consultant, the state Transportation Department, and the city of White Plains (portions of the site lie in both Greenburgh and White Plains).

Chick-fil-A proposes to demolish the existing building and construct a new building with drive-thru lanes and related improvements. The application requires review from the Greenburgh Planning Board and variances from the Greenburgh Zoning Board of Appeals.

If approved, this would be Chick-fil-A's second location in the county. Plans are in the works to open at 2205 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers in what formerly had been an HSBC bank. There's also news that the company is looking at Rockland County, specifically Nanuet.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.

