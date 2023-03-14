Open in App
Pomona, CA
Box Truck Almost Flies Off 71 Freeway, Driver Uninjured

By Key News Network,

6 days ago

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 13, for a traffic collision with one person trapped inside a box truck dangling on the southbound 71 Freeway from the westbound 10 Freeway transition in the area of the city of Pomona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Qpsh_0lIRVjVv00
Randy Dominguez / KNN

Once CHP and firefighters arrived on scene, they located a box truck that drove off the southbound 71 and almost landed on the northbound 57 Freeway transition to the westbound 10 Freeway.

The driver of the box truck was able to exit the vehicle safely. He was examined by firefighters and cleared at the scene.

CHP had the westbound 10 Freeway to the southbound 71 transitions closed and the northbound 57 Freeway to the westbound 10 Freeway transition closed as tow trucks worked to get the box truck onto the freeway safely.

It is unknown at this time how the crash occurred.

CHP had issued the SigAlert for three hours.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

