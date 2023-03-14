Crime Stoppers needs help finding a shooter who wounded two

CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County needs help finding the person who shot two men in Champaign three months ago.

About 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, two men were walking in the 900 block of West Beardsley Avenue when they were shot.

Police found the men, ages 48 and 28, each with a non-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Both went to the hospital for treatment and were released.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.