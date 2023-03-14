Wyclef Jean Checks Into The Hospital: 'Be Back Soon'

Photo: Getty Images

Wyclef Jean is currently seeking treatment at a hospital for an unknown ailment.



On Monday, March 13, The Fugees artist posted a concerning video to his timeline. Fans can see Wyclef in a mask while in a hospital gown. In a caption he wrote on the video, he said, "Sometimes we forget our body is a temple. Be back soon." He repeated the phrase "be back soon" in a separate post. Celebrities like Miguel and Shaggy flooded his comments with touching messages and prayers for a speedy recovery.



"Alright taking me to the room now," Wyclef said in the video. "Overnight, I've never stayed in the hospital overnight. It should be fine though."



"Speedy recovery brother!" Miguel wrote.



"Get well king," Shaggy commented.



According to TMZ , Wyclef said he "felt numbness on the right side of his face and immediately sought care from his family doctor, who sent him to the ER." His doctor said the numbness was the result of exhaustion caused by stress. He was just in Miami to share his plans for his Attucks Apex AP0, which is a lightweight, two-passenger sports car. He debuted the innovative vehicle, which will be made exclusively in Miami, at an event held at the Ritz-Carlton Island and The Golf Club of Amelia Island, Fla. last week.



“As the Son of immigrants my parents always told me to dream big !!!!” he wrote on a now-deleted Instagram post . “So I combined my two passions and experiences with cars and music and created my dream vision! I’m launching my electric supercar tomorrow at @ameliaconcoursofficial with @apexmotors.global @attucksfuture @supercarrooms stay tuned for the US debut of Attucks Apex AP0 See you at Amelia Island!”



His collaboration with Elo of Supercar Room Miami and Apex Motors debuts in 2024 and will run customers about $350,000. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about Wyclef below.