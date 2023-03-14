10 drivers arrested in Fresno for DUI, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — Ten drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI Saturday, March 11, during a DUI Saturation, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they are doing a series of DUI enforcement patrols and checkpoints throughout the year to keep our roadways safe. According to officials drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Police say funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

