10 drivers arrested in Fresno for DUI, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — Ten drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI Saturday, March 11, during a DUI Saturation, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Police say they are doing a series of DUI enforcement patrols and checkpoints throughout the year to keep our roadways safe. According to officials drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Police say funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
