Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Tree crushes car in the Bronx

By Elijah Westbrook,

6 days ago

Tree topples onto car during nor'easter in the Bronx 01:30

NEW YORK - A tree fell onto parked cars in the Norwood section of the Bronx during the nor'easter Tuesday.

Neighbors near the intersection of Mosholu Parkway and Bainbridge Avenue woke up to the sounds of chainsaws.

"Glad nobody got hurt. That's all that's important right now," said Efrian Nieves.

His car is now totaled, because the massive tree came crashing down on it overnight. Crews are now trying to remove it.

"A little angry. A little sad. And it's a little emotional, but it can be replaced. God willing, everything runs smoothly. That's all that matters," Nieves said.

Most importantly, no one was hurt. In fact, Nieves was asleep when it happened around midnight. It wasn't until he was leaving his house that he noticed the damage.

Standing on Bainbridge Avenue, Nieves watched in awe as crews worked to remove the uprooted tree.

"They're acting really quick. But it's very dangerous now, because if they can cut one part, because they have to go top to bottom, this tree can easily turn," Nieves said.

It could've ended catastrophically.

