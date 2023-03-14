EASTEC 2023 Event Delivers Smart Manufacturing, Workforce Development Knowledge, Business Acumen to Northeast Manufacturers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

EASTEC 2023, an SME event for small- to medium-size manufacturers (SMMs), as well as large OEMs, is crafted to empower companies to transform their production facilities into smart factories; embrace more-efficient technologies that improve cost, quality, and profitability; and grow and upskill their workforce; as they face the same challenges on a different scale.

The event is scheduled for May 16-18, 2023, at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and sponsored by SME and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. These two non-profits have partnered for EASTEC 2023 to engage industry, academia, and government agencies in bringing solutions to SMMs that drive the advancement of smart manufacturing principles. EASTEC, the northeast’s leading manufacturing trade show that has been providing solutions to manufacturing challenges for more than 35 years, is part of the Manufacturing Technology (MT) Series – four regional events conducted bi-annually to share knowledge, experience, technology, and connections among manufacturers.

Attendees at EASTEC come from a variety of industries including Aircraft and Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Defense, Industrial and Commercial Machinery, and more. Exhibitors look to meet face-to-face with more than 13,000 attendees, many of whom have a role in purchasing decisions and command healthy manufacturing equipment budgets.

More than 90 percent of manufacturing done today in the U.S. and Canada is carried out by SMMs. A recent SME-CESMII Smart Manufacturing Survey revealed that while almost two-thirds (61%) of respondents said their manufacturing operations are an integral component of their organization’s digital supply chain strategy, only two-in-five respondents indicated that their organization has dedicated headcount for smart manufacturing initiatives (42%). Respondents from companies with only one manufacturing site are significantly more likely to indicate that their company’s manufacturing operations are not an integral part of their organization’s digital supply chain.

“Small- and medium-sized manufacturers know they need to do something to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace, especially with the advent of reshoring and the opportunity to become more effective at increasing production despite not being able to source enough workers,” said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “At EASTEC, you will see first-hand how companies already are making ‘Smart’ changes, training their workforce, and getting great ROI. Exploring advanced technologies, learning workforce development strategies and tactics, and networking with industry veterans who have experienced this digital transformation and can share knowledge can be epiphanous for these manufacturers.”

Willig said EASTEC 2023 will feature three keynote speakers during the three-day event and will offer thought-leadership panel discussions and other featured speakers from small to large companies that have successfully navigated the Smart Manufacturing journey and will share their experiences and provide tips for efficient adoption of digital technologies and processes. The event also will feature an educational element for high-school-age students with an interest in career and technical education.

Bright Minds Provides Manufacturing Insight to Students

As part of EASTEC 2023, more than 200 area high school students will get their first taste of manufacturing through SME’s Bright Minds program which provides dynamic keynote speakers and guided show-floor tours of exhibiting manufacturing companies. Students can explore the latest 3D technologies, view high-tech manufacturing demonstrations, connect with colleges and universities with robust engineering programs, and discover leading global companies hiring in the field.

Digital Solutions Showcase

For visitors who want to learn about and interact with the latest technological innovations designed to improve year-over-year profitability by closing the digital tech gap for SMMs and improving the productivity of both people and machines, the MT Series and MSC have curated EASTEC’s Digital Solution Showcase. Here attendees can experience predictive milling, in-situ monitoring, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and an all-in-one solution that uses machining dynamics to stabilize and optimize milling performance.

About AMT

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents and promotes U.S.- based manufacturing technology – those who design, build, sell and service the continuously evolving technology that lies at the heart of manufacturing. Learn more at amtonline.org.

About SME

SME believes in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve the world’s greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has led the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We help build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

