Fish & Richardson Names Joshua A. Griswold as Managing Principal of Dallas Office

Fish & Richardson Principal Joshua A. Griswold has been named the managing principal of the firm’s Dallas office. He succeeds Principal J. Kevin Gray, who served in the role since 2017. The Dallas office — one of three Fish locations in Texas — houses 46 intellectual property attorneys and technology specialists.

“I am delighted that Josh is stepping into the role of office managing principal,” said John C. Adkisson, president and CEO of Fish. “For 20 years, Josh has been a critical presence in the Dallas office, and I know that Josh will continue to cultivate a collaborative culture that is synonymous with Fish. I am grateful to Kevin for his leadership over the last six years, and I’m excited for Kevin to devote even more of his efforts to the firm’s IP licensing, transactions, and agreements practice.”

“It has been an honor to represent Fish’s Dallas office on the national stage,” said Gray. “My tenure included some challenges — primarily the COVID-19 pandemic — but many more highlights. I am especially proud of the way that our Dallas colleagues responded and rallied to continue to deliver high quality client service and results throughout the pandemic. Josh is a natural leader and his accomplishments as a lawyer, commitment to our core values, and ability to attract and develop legal talent made him a natural choice for this role.”

Griswold’s practice encompasses patent disputes in U.S. District Courts and at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, as well as strategic counseling and IP licensing. With his prior experience as a mechanical engineer designing subsea oilfield completions and robotics, Griswold brings to the table insight into a variety of mechanical, electrical, and software innovations, including oilfield technology, sensor-based controls, and complex mechanical and electromechanical systems.

In addition to his office leadership, Griswold is a leader of the Fish team that designs and presents the firm’s internal training programs on patent procurement and IP disputes. For four consecutive years, Griswold was named a “Leading Patent Professional” by IAM Patent 1000 and “Best Mentor” by Texas Lawyer in 2019. Griswold also leads the Technology Committee of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Bar Association and is a member of other bar associations, including the Dallas Bar Association (Intellectual Property Section).

