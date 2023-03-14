Keysight Introduces 2 GHz Real-Time Spectrum Analysis Solution for Satellite Communications Operators

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces a real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA) solution enabling up to 2 GHz RTSA bandwidth for use with the Keysight N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer. The software-based RTSA solution monitors satellite signals and interference, allowing satellite network operators to provide the highest quality of service (QoS) to users.

As the satellite communications (SATCOM) industry moves to high-throughput satellites, satellite network operators are experiencing increased satellite signals and interference. Signal interference has been further complicated for satellite operators with the auction of traditional SATCOM frequency bands to terrestrial wireless operators. To ensure high QoS, satellite operators need to perform rigorous and accurate signal interference monitoring in real-time to identify anomalies and mitigate service degradation.

Keysight’s RTSA solution addresses this challenge by enabling the N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer to conduct continuous, gapless capture and analysis of elusive and transient signals with industry-leading optical data interface (ODI) streaming up to 2 GHz.

The RTSA application software offers the following benefits:

Reduced Analysis Time: Keysight’s advanced field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology enables a multi-threaded and parallelized RTSA measurement up to 2 GHz bandwidth to minimize the time gap between processing / rendering and re-capturing signals. This reduces analysis time and improves the probability of intercept.

Keysight’s advanced field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology enables a multi-threaded and parallelized RTSA measurement up to 2 GHz bandwidth to minimize the time gap between processing / rendering and re-capturing signals. This reduces analysis time and improves the probability of intercept. Support for Wide Bandwidth Analysis: With support for ODI streaming at up to 2 GHz to RAID storage, the Keysight RTSA test solution enables rapid, wide bandwidth streaming and capture of hours of signal recordings for analysis.

With support for ODI streaming at up to 2 GHz to RAID storage, the Keysight RTSA test solution enables rapid, wide bandwidth streaming and capture of hours of signal recordings for analysis. Digital Twin Innovations: Based on Keysight’s design and emulation expertise, the RTSA solution can accelerate innovation using digital twins that speed design and testing of satellite payloads, lower prototyping costs, and speed time-to-market.

Based on Keysight’s design and emulation expertise, the RTSA solution can accelerate innovation using digital twins that speed design and testing of satellite payloads, lower prototyping costs, and speed time-to-market. Runs on Proven Keysight Technology: The RTSA solution is designed to run on the N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer, an industry-leading signal analyzer / spectrum analyzer that tests millimeter-wave performance in 5G, satellite, and radar. When combined with the V3050A Frequency Extender for unbanded frequency coverage to 110 GHz, the U9361 RCal Receiver Calibrator, the M9484B VXG Signal Generator, and the powerful PathWave X-Series and PathWave Vector Signal Analysis measurement applications, the N9042B UXA analyzer provides real-time spectrum analysis bandwidth to 2 GHz and streaming bandwidth to 2 GHz for satellite communication systems.

Greg Patschke, General Manager of Keysight’s Aerospace / Defense and Government Solutions Unit, said: “With the introduction of our 2 GHz real-time spectrum analysis solution, Keysight is enabling innovators to push the boundaries for system performance in the satellite communication industry. By working with a partner like Keysight that can contribute both system-level modeling software and radio link emulation, satellite network operators can use digital twins to reduce risk and cost while accelerating system development.”

Keysight will showcase the real-time spectrum monitoring capabilities of the Keysight RTSA test solution at Satellite 2023, March 13-16, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Exhibit Hall A & B, booth 1520.

