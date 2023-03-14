Ships Ahoy! Rivers Casino Announces Partnership With MSC Cruises

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

If cold temps and wintery weather have you feeling blue, we’ve got good news … Rush Rewards Members can take a vacation at sea with MSC Cruises! Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino announced a partnership today with the cruise line that grants Rush Reward Members at all Rivers Casino locations an annual cruise benefit that applies to most of the company’s sailings worldwide.

MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest and fastest-growing cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa. The company is also expanding quickly in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

The tier status of each Rivers Casino Rush Rewards Member determines the level of their yearly MSC Cruises reward. Black Card, Platinum Card and Gold Card Members will all receive benefits.

“We’re thrilled to offer complimentary travel on MSC Cruises’ modern and glamorous ships to our Rivers Casino guests,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino. “Their world-class, amenity-rich fleet and incredible selection of destinations offer a sophisticated travel experience for Rivers’ most valued customers.”

“Expanding MSC Cruises’ relationship with Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino allows us to offer their most loyal players an incredible travel benefit that stretches worldwide,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “Our ships visit ports in dozens of countries across the globe, and they cater to people in search of new adventures. The future of cruising is bright, and the more we grow, the more opportunities we’ll have for Rivers Casino players to explore the world with us.”

How to Get Onboard

Rush Rewards enrollment is free, and members easily and automatically earn tier points for playing slots, video poker, table games, electronic table games and on-site wagering at BetRivers Sportsbook. (Tier points have no cash value.)

Traveling between Rivers Casino locations also earns an instant upgrade to Platinum or Black status. Guests need only to present their Rush Rewards card to start earning comps at a higher level. Rivers Casino locations include Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Schenectady, New York.

Casino guests and Rush Rewards Members must be at least 21 years old and must present a current, valid government-issued photo ID.

Besides free travel on MSC Cruises, other Rush Rewards benefits include monthly mail offers, free slot play, food and beverage comps, discounted room rates at The Landing Hotels and more.

Additional information about MSC Cruises and Rush Rewards can be found on the casino’s website, RiversCasino.com.

About Rush Street Gaming

Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area); Schenectady, New York; and Portsmouth, Virginia. By placing an emphasis on superior design and outstanding customer service, Rush Street Gaming has become one of the leading casino developers in the United States. Rush Street’s casinos employ approximately 5,000 Team Members and generate more than $1.5 billion in annual gaming revenue. All Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a “Best Place to Work” or “Top Workplace” by their Team Members. For more information, visit RushStreetGaming.com.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the world’s leading and privately held shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 21 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels, terminals and other assets. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company’s European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises’ itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The line’s number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises’ health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company’s environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group’s own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

