Truck driver scratches her NC lottery ticket — then she sees ‘all those little zeroes’

Kendra Brown has long dreamed of starting her own trucking business.

“I’ve had it on my vision board for many years,” Brown told North Carolina Education Lottery officials in a March 14 news release.

Now, Brown’s dream is a reality.

The 36-year-old truck driver recently bought a $5 Fire scratch-off ticket from a Speedway in Greenville, according to lottery officials.

When she started scratching, she realized she won big.

“I started seeing all those little zeroes,” Brown told officials. “I know that when the print is smaller, that’s a big prize.”

Brown won a $100,000 prize, officials said.

After taxes, she took home $70,602, according to officials. She plans to use her winnings to start her company.

“It really is a beautiful opportunity,” Brown said in the release.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

