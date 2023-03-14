Open in App
May need paid subscription
The News & Observer

Truck driver scratches her NC lottery ticket — then she sees ‘all those little zeroes’

By Moira Ritter,

6 days ago

Kendra Brown has long dreamed of starting her own trucking business.

“I’ve had it on my vision board for many years,” Brown told North Carolina Education Lottery officials in a March 14 news release.

Now, Brown’s dream is a reality.

The 36-year-old truck driver recently bought a $5 Fire scratch-off ticket from a Speedway in Greenville, according to lottery officials.

When she started scratching, she realized she won big.

“I started seeing all those little zeroes,” Brown told officials. “I know that when the print is smaller, that’s a big prize.”

Brown won a $100,000 prize, officials said.

After taxes, she took home $70,602, according to officials. She plans to use her winnings to start her company.

“It really is a beautiful opportunity,” Brown said in the release.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Mail carrier can’t believe his eyes after seeing NC lottery win. ‘Once in a lifetime’

Lottery ticket sat in man’s drawer for almost a year — then wife heard of unclaimed win

Lottery player thought his NC win was ‘maybe $500’ — but real prize left him ‘shocked’

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 North Carolina residents from same town win similar Carolina Cash 5 jackpots at same time
Whitakers, NC2 days ago
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying lottery ticket at Food Lion
Monroe, NC3 days ago
This was Voted the Number One Affordable Wedding Venue in North Carolina
Pinnacle, NC1 day ago
When you need to stop for a school bus in North Carolina and what could happen if you don’t
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
New ranking names this NC city one of the worst for allergy sufferers. Here’s why
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Annie Jones: One woman's fight for Black women to be able to vote in North Carolina
Elizabeth City, NC23 hours ago
Cooper urges company to keep N.C. paper mill open
Canton, NC3 days ago
NC governor demands repayment following company’s decision to close Canton mill
Canton, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy