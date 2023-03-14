A new Mexican street food restaurant will open in this popular Columbia neighborhood

A Mexican street food restaurant and tiki bar that has proven popular in Camden now has its eyes on the capital city.

Masa Mexican Street Food will open a Columbia location this summer, according to posts on the restaurant’s social media channels. It will be located at 2811 Rosewood Drive, according to an email newsletter from City Social, a company that handles social media for a number of local restaurants. It will be near the Starbucks that opened last year on Rosewood, and across the road from Publix supermarket.

An exact date for the restaurant’s opening hasn’t been publicly announced. This will be the second Midlands location of Masa . The first is at 2209 West Dekalb St. in Camden.

The restaurant’s menu features a host of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and bowls, as well as snacks such as chips and queso, street corn and tamales. Masa also has a host of margaritas and other cocktails, as well as a deep roster of beer offerings.

“Masa offers traditional Mexican street food done right, with our own special flare,” the restaurant says on its website. “From handmade tamales and fresh tortillas, you can expect authentic flavors from our family’s special recipes. Our cocktails are carefully crafted by highly skilled bartenders, serving a variety of tiki style beverages and four signature cocktails on draft.”