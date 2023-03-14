Open in App
PC Gamer

Hogwarts Legacy silently shuts up annoying NPC

By Rich Stanton,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPmZQ_0lIRMtCi00

Hogwarts Legacy received a recent patch that was mainly focused on bug fixes and ray tracing. Yet the patch notes omitted a change, swiftly spotted by players and subsequently confirmed by developer Avalanche, that is more of a quality of life improvement. They've shut up those bloody statues.

Ignatia Wildsmith is a long-dead witch, remembered and immortalised in the wizarding world for her invention of Floo Powder. Nevermind the lore: Floo travel is what you use to fast-travel around Hogwarts Legacy. In-game you do this by going up to busts of Ignatia Wildsmith which, this being a magical world, chatter away at you. And boy does Ignatia go on about how great her invention is and travel broadening the mind and oh my word just let me fast travel please.

"Just confirmed an additional feature in this patch that didn't make it into the patch notes," said Chandler Wood , Avalanche's community manager. "Reduced the frequency of Ignatia Wildsmith's lines (a significant reduction), so while travel is definitely more convenient with Floo powder, you won't have to hear about it constantly."

I'm probably overdoing it but Ignatia was annoying, more for the frequency with which you end up fast travelling than anything especially wrong with the character or performance: It was all just a bit incessant and players have been complaining about it for months .

Harry Potter fans being the calm and reasonable sorts they are, of course, some have declared the gobby inventor a Voldemort-level annoyance, which does seem a bit much. Others meanwhile will probably not appreciate the change, and spare a thought for this player : "Ignatia is my best friend forever and I can’t imagine how miserable my life would be if she didn’t exist in it."

Ignatia does, of course, still exist. And she still talks to the player, just nowhere near as much.

Despite the ongoing controversy around the game , Hogwarts Legacy has had a successful launch, with over one billion dark wizards murdered so far . The director says there are "no current plans" for DLC, though expect that to change, and the modding scene is now in full swing: Perhaps the best recent idea being a mod that lets you cast spells with your voice . Though Ignatia may now find that one rather difficult to enjoy.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO16 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Disturbing Scottie Morris detail spotted in t-shirt photo as mystery deepens over 14-year-old boy’s disappearance
Eaton, IN23 hours ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy