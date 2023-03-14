Open in App
Alex Zendejas commits to USMNT over Mexico

By Seth Vertelney,

6 days ago

The saga around the international future of Alex Zendejas has finally concluded — and the result is a great one for the U.S. men’s national team.

The Club América winger officially announced his commitment to the USMNT on Tuesday, turning down the chance to represent Mexico.

“I am very proud of being Mexican American,” the 25-year-old said in a post on Instagram . “Values from both cultures have made me the person I am today. I’ve had the privilege of experiencing life in two countries.

“I’m very grateful for all the opportunities the United States and Mexico have provided to me and my family. Making a decision on your international career is very difficult, and I believe in following your heart. Mine tells me that my future lies representing the USA.

“I’m excited for this next chapter and earning my place with the USMNT. Thank you to everyone for the incredible support.”

Zendejas, was born in Mexico and raised in the United States. The winger played in two friendlies with Mexico’s senior national team after representing the U.S. at the youth level.

After a FIFA investigation, Mexico was forced to forfeit both of those matches because Zendejas never filed the one-time switch he would have needed to be eligible to play for El Tri.

Zendejas then received his first senior call for the USMNT in January, and he made his debut against Serbia . Interim U.S. boss Anthony Hudson was so impressed with the winger that he declared the January window would be successful if Zendejas committed to the USMNT, regardless of what else happened.

Having just taken over Mexico, Diego Cocca said earlier this month that he was looking to bring Zendejas back into the fold . But those overtures proved unsuccessful.

Zendejas now looks likely to be called into the USMNT’s roster for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador later this month.

