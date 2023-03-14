Open in App
Charleston, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to College Students

By Lootpress News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9Mzp_0lIRKw4900

Garrett Balog of Charleston and Seth Glazer of Huntington were recently awarded $5,000 scholarships from the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association’s (WVNLA) Marcus W. Rennix Me mor ial Scholarship program. The students were presented the scholarships at the association’s February 22 Winter Symposium.

Garrett Balog of Charleston is a junior studying Horticulture at West Virginia University. He graduated from Mooresville Senior High School in North Carolina.

Seth Glazer of Huntington attends Columbus State Community College and is majoring in Landscape Design and Management. He is a graduate of Huntington High School.

Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said the a ssociation considers on a rolling basis scholarship funding for West Virginia students studying horticulture , landscape architecture, and nursery and greenhouse management. She said s tudents must be in-state residents who have completed half the required courses in ornamental horticulture or landscape architecture and maintain ed at least a 2.5 grade point average.

Robinson encourages other students who meet the criteria to apply for the educational funds. Information can be found at WVNLA’s website: https://wvnla.org/scholarships/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Glenville State University Student Conducts Institution’s First Live Vertebrate Experiment
Glenville, WV23 hours ago
West Virginia chapters of Delta Sigma Theta celebrate Founder’s Day
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Highest-rated Lager-style beers made in West Virginia
Charleston, WV23 hours ago
What’s the oldest city in West Virginia?
Shepherdstown, WV1 day ago
Fantastic Fridays Writing Workshop planned at New River CTC
Beaver, WV6 hours ago
Event with vintage radio items for sale held in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Beckley Police Department announces 2023 Junior Police and Leadership Academy
Beckley, WV2 hours ago
Oak Hill students organize walkout for local student battling cancer
Oak Hill, WV2 days ago
Central Elementary School counselor wins West Virginia School Counselor of the Year
Moundsville, WV3 days ago
Raleigh County Public Library receives designated distribution from Beckley Area Foundation
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Tamarack Marketplace Gets Wild with its West Virginia Wild Things Art Gallery
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center set to receive $500,000 donation
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Heart to Heart: Thomas Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center form joint cardiac program
Parkersburg, WV2 days ago
PHOTO GALLERY: A cold sunny day in Prince, West Virginia
Prince, WV2 days ago
Piney Creek Watershed Association receives designated distribution from Beckley Area Foundation
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Crews on scene of fire in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV1 day ago
West Side GoMart closing its doors permanently in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy