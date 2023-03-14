West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to College Students

Garrett Balog of Charleston and Seth Glazer of Huntington were recently awarded $5,000 scholarships from the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association’s (WVNLA) Marcus W. Rennix Me mor ial Scholarship program. The students were presented the scholarships at the association’s February 22 Winter Symposium.

Garrett Balog of Charleston is a junior studying Horticulture at West Virginia University. He graduated from Mooresville Senior High School in North Carolina.

Seth Glazer of Huntington attends Columbus State Community College and is majoring in Landscape Design and Management. He is a graduate of Huntington High School.

Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said the a ssociation considers on a rolling basis scholarship funding for West Virginia students studying horticulture , landscape architecture, and nursery and greenhouse management. She said s tudents must be in-state residents who have completed half the required courses in ornamental horticulture or landscape architecture and maintain ed at least a 2.5 grade point average.

Robinson encourages other students who meet the criteria to apply for the educational funds. Information can be found at WVNLA’s website: https://wvnla.org/scholarships/