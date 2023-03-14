Open in App
Huntington, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

WVDOT, police to target speeders in I-64 work zones

By Lootpress News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S30j5_0lIRJcce00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is cooperating with public safety officials and state and local law enforcement to crack down on speeders in Interstate 64 work zones.

Extra police patrols will be targeting speeders this week in the five-mile work zone between 29th Street in Huntington and the Huntington Mall in an attempt to slow drivers down and cut down on the number of work zone crashes. The speed limit in work zones is 55 mph.

WVDOT is also putting up more signs and radar speed monitors in work zones, collecting crash data to better target work zone safety response, and asking our media partners to help spread the word about obeying speed limits and traffic laws in work zones.

“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOT. “We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day.”

West Virginia State Police, local sheriff’s departments and municipal police departments will have extra patrols in work zones all along the I-64 corridor between Huntington and Charleston throughout the construction season, targeting speeders and writing tickets for drivers who disobey work zone safety laws.

In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. Almost all were avoidable.

“It’s easy to get in a hurry or become distracted,” said Damron. “But we need every driver to work with us and remain alert each time they get behind the wheel.”

The WVDOT urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, WV newsLocal Charleston, WV
Police stop over 120 speeders on first day of WVDOH work zone safety campaign; operation continues today
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Head-on crash causes traffic issues
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
Highest-rated Lager-style beers made in West Virginia
Charleston, WV21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Gihon Road reopens following single vehicle roll over
Parkersburg, WV20 hours ago
W.Va. Parole Board policies in question after approval of inmate's parole is reversed
Huntington, WV14 hours ago
Reports: WV State Police trooper allegedly allowed to retire after wrongdoing
Nitro, WV3 days ago
Train hits vehicle parked too close to tracks in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV5 days ago
A tri-state manhunt ends in West Virginia
Deerfield, VA3 days ago
Body found in Kanawha County, West Virginia, river identified as missing person
South Charleston, WV4 days ago
West Side GoMart closing its doors permanently in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Super Weenie owner plans to open convenience store in Downtown Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
What’s the oldest city in West Virginia?
Shepherdstown, WV1 day ago
Capito Announces Over $350,000 for Yeager Airport
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Woman arrested for contributing to delinquency of minor
Ashford, WV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy