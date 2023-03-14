Open in App
South Bend, IN
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Notre Dame Fighting Irish lose important player

By Kevin Harrish,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VK3Xu_0lIRJHHV00

While it’s not uncommon for players to leave their college football programs these days with the transfer portal and the NCAA’s granting players immediate eligibility after their first transfer, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are losing one of their freshman signees before he even steps foot on campus.

This week, four-star defensive back signee Brandyn Hillman announced on social media that he had been granted his release from his National Letter of Intent with the school and will be signing somewhere else ahead of next season.

“Due to personal reasons, I have asked for and been granted my release from my NLI with the University of Notre Dame,” Hillman said in a post on Twitter. “I would like to thank Coach [Marcus] Freeman and the Notre Dame staff for their interest. I ask you to respect my privacy and my family’s privacy as I explore my options on where to attend school this fall.”

Hillman added that his recruitment is now “1000% open.”

It’s certainly not common for a high school prospect to drag out his recruitment into the spring, but that hasn’t led to a dropoff in interest as Hillman has already received offers from teams like Ohio State, Michigan, and LSU.

We’ll have to see where he ultimately decides to enroll this time.

[ Brandyn Hillman ]

The post Notre Dame Fighting Irish lose important player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
4-star Michigan guard enters NCAA transfer portal
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zach Edey gets brutally honest about Purdue future
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Urban Meyer has blunt message for James Franklin & Penn State
State College, PA1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Paul Finebaum absolutely blasts John Calipari & Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 hours ago
Pac-12 president reveals Big Ten wanted another school
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Deion Sanders delivers brutal message to team
Boulder, CO5 hours ago
Teen gets stunning sentence after brutal attack on football teammate
Angleton, TX18 hours ago
Carolina Panthers give very clear opinion on Bryce Young
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Major Bill Self health update
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Carolina Panthers reveal plans for No. 1 overall pick
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
CBB world reacts to insane upset in Women’s NCAA Tournament
Oxford, MS14 hours ago
One-armed basketball player enters transfer portal
Natchitoches, LA1 hour ago
Tournament fans blast officials for ‘egregious’ late-game error
Memphis, TN2 days ago
College softball world reacts to absolutely absurd Oklahoma score
Norman, OK1 day ago
NCAA Tournament Reporter Getting Praised For Her Interviews Last Night
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Rick Pitino Reportedly Deciding Between 2 Coaching Options
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Mom’s incredible reaction to son’s historic upset loss goes viral
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
This proposed NFL rule change makes so much sense
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
John Calipari ripped after another early NCAA Tournament exit
Lexington, KY22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy