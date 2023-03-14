Notre Dame Fighting Irish lose important player

While it’s not uncommon for players to leave their college football programs these days with the transfer portal and the NCAA’s granting players immediate eligibility after their first transfer, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are losing one of their freshman signees before he even steps foot on campus.

This week, four-star defensive back signee Brandyn Hillman announced on social media that he had been granted his release from his National Letter of Intent with the school and will be signing somewhere else ahead of next season.

“Due to personal reasons, I have asked for and been granted my release from my NLI with the University of Notre Dame,” Hillman said in a post on Twitter. “I would like to thank Coach [Marcus] Freeman and the Notre Dame staff for their interest. I ask you to respect my privacy and my family’s privacy as I explore my options on where to attend school this fall.”

Hillman added that his recruitment is now “1000% open.”

It’s certainly not common for a high school prospect to drag out his recruitment into the spring, but that hasn’t led to a dropoff in interest as Hillman has already received offers from teams like Ohio State, Michigan, and LSU.

We’ll have to see where he ultimately decides to enroll this time.

