Venice Concert Band presents 'Conflicts'

The Venice Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Mr. Bob Miller, presents “Conflicts” on March 20 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

Throughout our lives we are challenged by a wide variety of conflicts that we have all fought in one-way or another. Some of these challenges may be personal in nature; some may be struggles against outside forces and some may simply be difficult tasks we are trying to accomplish. This concert presents musical selections that illustrate these challenges and conflicts.

The first challenge presented in this concert is a work that was inspired by a whitewater-rafting trip in the mountains of southern West Virginia and shows man’s conflict with nature. “Into the Raging River” by Steven Reineke tells this story of a person who experiences such a challenge.

Conflicts also occur in the medical field as many of us struggle with serious illnesses. The Venice Band will perform a composition by composer John Pasternak that depicts a very different and personal challenge. “To A Place Called Hope” was written five years ago as an anthem for children battling cancer.

On a lighter note, you will hear a performance of the ever popular “Bugler’s Holiday” by Leroy Anderson as three of the band’s trumpeters show how challenging it is to perform this energetic selection involving rapid tonguing. You will be treated to the rapid moving hands of vibraphonist Rebecca Finly as she performs both “Classical Gas” and “Hamp Rides Again.” The second piece is a tribute to Lionel Hampton who made the vibraphone so famous.

The concert will feature two selections involving man’s personal battles in time of war. First you will hear selections from “Les Miserables,” a musical based on the novel of the same name by French poet and novelist, Victor Hugo. This musical tells the story of the French student revolution of 1832. In this arrangement you will hear “At the End of the Day,” “I Dreamed a Dream” “Master of the House,” “On My Own” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

This concert also features “South Pacific: Symphonic Scenerio” by Rodgers and Hammerstein as arranged by Robert Russell Bennett. This selection includes many of he memorable songs from this show set during World War II: “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Bali Ha’i,” “A Wonderful Guy” and “There Is Nothing Like A Dame.” Soprano Doreen Curp joins the Venice Concert Band to sing “Bring Him Home” from “Les Miserables” and a number of tunes from the “South Pacific” medley.