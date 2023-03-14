Lamont stirs up a storm by suggesting new state hero
By Jamila Young / Journal Inquirer,
6 days ago
COVENTRY — When Gov. Ned Lamont suggested changing the state hero from Nathan Hale to Noah Webster, little did he know that he would spark a revolution in Hale’s hometown.
STATE HERO
NATHAN HALE: A Revolutionary War spy caught by the British in 1776 and hanged in New York. He was famous for saying “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country” and was named the Connecticut State Hero in 1985.
NOAH WEBSTER: An American lexicographer and politician known for publishing his own dictionary, “A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language,” in 1806.
During a video posted on Twitter last week, Lamont suggested that Hale, who was hanged as a spy during the Revolutionary War and is famous for the words “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country,” should be replaced by Webster, who hailed from what is now West Hartford and published his own dictionary in 1806.
Comments / 0