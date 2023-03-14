Open in App
Connecticut State
Journal Inquirer

Lamont stirs up a storm by suggesting new state hero

By Jamila Young / Journal Inquirer,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KORmU_0lIRF9Rm00
A monument in honor of Nathan Hale is the focal point of Nathan Hale Cemetery on Lake Street in Coventry. Gov. Ned Lamont has suggested that Noah Webster should replace Hale as the state hero.

COVENTRY — When Gov. Ned Lamont suggested changing the state hero from Nathan Hale to Noah Webster, little did he know that he would spark a revolution in Hale’s hometown.

STATE HERO

NATHAN HALE: A Revolutionary War spy caught by the British in 1776 and hanged in New York. He was famous for saying “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country” and was named the Connecticut State Hero in 1985.

NOAH WEBSTER: An American lexicographer and politician known for publishing his own dictionary, “A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language,” in 1806.

During a video posted on Twitter last week, Lamont suggested that Hale, who was hanged as a spy during the Revolutionary War and is famous for the words “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country,” should be replaced by Webster, who hailed from what is now West Hartford and published his own dictionary in 1806.

