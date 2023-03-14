Woodstock students place at state science bowl

Woodstock Middle School’s science bowl team placed third in a state competition. Cherokee County School District

Woodstock Middle School students recently placed in a statewide science bowl.

The Wolverines finished third in the state competition at the National Science Bowl event, the Cherokee County School District announced.

The team is made up of seventh-graders Alessia Colby and Michelle Garcia and eighth-graders Connor Grieshaber, Grayson Hunter and Devan Parameswaran. Its coaches are eighth grade teachers Rosa Frederick and Brandi Miller.

The team competed in nine rounds, which were 25 minutes each, answering challenging questions from all fields of science.

“Congratulations to these outstanding Wolverines — we’re so proud of your dedication to science and this success,” Superintendent Brian Hightower said in a statement. “STEM learning is a priority for our schools district, and our middle schools all are currently working toward national STEM certification. Congratulations and thank you to Ms. Frederick and Ms. Miller for leading this team and everything you do to help our students achieve.”