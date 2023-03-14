Open in App
Georgetown, TX
City of Georgetown asking for feedback on downtown

By Abigail Jones,

6 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown is asking residents to share feedback on the downtown area as the city works to update its master plan.

Residents are asked to share how they use downtown Georgetown and what they’d like to see improved. The public can fill out a survey online to share their feedback until April 10.

Georgetown is undertaking a comprehensive assessment of its historic downtown district to create a vision for future land-use, facilities, programming and conditions to “ensure the continued success of this storied district for years to come,” according to a release from the city.

“Over the next year, the city and its consultant, Design Workshop, will be investigating and analyzing our existing downtown area, comprehensively engaging the public, researching national trends and best practices, developing and evaluating recommendations, and documenting findings,” it said.

The city is asking for information from the community regarding why they visit downtown, what they like about downtown, what they’d like to see expand or grow, where there are areas for improvement and any other related feedback to incorporate into the plan update.

Residents can also sign up to receive email updates on the plan at the bottom of the project website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

