Leechburg Area alumnus juggles college and service as youngest member of school board

Andrew Pallus didn’t let failure deter him as a teenager while vying for a director’s seat on the Leechburg Area School Board.

Pallus was 19 and a recent honors graduate of Leechburg Area High School when he ran for the school board in 2021.

“I didn’t get it in January, and I tried again as a write-in during the general election in November, and I didn’t win,” Pallus said.

But the third time proved to be the charm for Pallus when he was appointed to a school director’s seat last May, replacing director Roxanne Thompson.

“What kept me going was the fact that I wanted to make a difference in my community,” Pallus said. “I wanted to prove to someone who said, ‘You’re too young to be on the board and too young to make a difference.’”

Pallus, 21, recalled feeling elated after his appointment because several others candidates were also considered.

“At first, I was surprised that they chose me,” Pallus said. “I started serving that night. They swore me in, and I started from that moment on.”

Pallus, a Leechburg native, is a full-time biology and chemistry major at Carlow University.

He works part time as a pharmacy technician at Leechburg Pharmacy and volunteers with the Rotary Club of Leechburg, Boy Scout Troop 553 and the Leechburg Borough Parks and Recreation Committee.

Superintendent Tiffany Nix described Pallus’ work ethic as endless.

“I admire his time management. I don’t know how he’s a full-time college student in the sciences; an active member of the community; a wonderful grandson, son, friend and volunteer for the school musicals/stage crew; and so involved as a school board member who works very tirelessly with other members of the board,” Nix said. “It’s quite remarkable. I don’t know many other people who could give 100% to all of those entities.”

Pallus, the son of Gregory and Renae Pallus, is also an Eagle Scout and honors student, plays the piano and is a percussionist.

Pallus added he is most productive when he is busy.

“I work best under stress. When I have multiple things going on, I have better time management,” he said.

Pallus serves alongside eight other directors and credited them with helping him navigate the education world.

“I don’t believe a school board should be a political job,” said Pallus, a registered Republican. “I believe it should be a bipartisan job working together for the common good of the students.”

Pallus said the most interesting reaction to being appointed school director comes from his peers.

“There’s so many times when I’m on the phone with other board members and organizations, and my friends like to laugh a little at that,” he said.

One of the most important issues for Pallus is keeping tax increases at bay.

“I want to make sure taxes stay low. It’s a big priority,” said Pallus, adding 30% of Leechburg residents are seniors living on a fixed income. “We need to do all our parts to not raise taxes.”

After graduating from Leechburg Area High School in 2020, Pallus began exploring the possibility of making a career out of politics.

“I knew this was a way to step into the position of future politics,” he said. “I would love to be a politician.”

But a career as a physician also holds great interest for Pallus.

“I just love too many things right now that I can’t choose one thing,” he said.

Board Vice President Neill Brady said Pallus’ age provides a different view than most directors who have been out of high school for decades.

“It gives him a different perspective as to how a board views the different agendas,” Brady said. “He’s learning from the board, and the board is learning from him.”

Fellow director Ashley Coudriet described Pallus as someone who is wise beyond his years.

“Andrew has very recent knowledge of the school and its operations and brings a valuable perspective,” Coudriet said. “He’s a person of great integrity, and I’ve enjoyed serving on the school board with him.”

Pallus said he would like to see more community participation during the monthly meetings.

“I would encourage everyone to come out to more meetings. If there’s an active representation of our community, when they show up to a meeting, it gives us a real sense of what the community cares about,” he said.

Pallus’ term expires in December, and he is gathering signatures for his campaign.

Elected directors serve four years without compensation.