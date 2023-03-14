Open in App
Leechburg, PA
See more from this location?
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Area alumnus juggles college and service as youngest member of school board

By Joyce Hanz,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTOSE_0lIRBC9Y00

Andrew Pallus didn’t let failure deter him as a teenager while vying for a director’s seat on the Leechburg Area School Board.

Pallus was 19 and a recent honors graduate of Leechburg Area High School when he ran for the school board in 2021.

“I didn’t get it in January, and I tried again as a write-in during the general election in November, and I didn’t win,” Pallus said.

But the third time proved to be the charm for Pallus when he was appointed to a school director’s seat last May, replacing director Roxanne Thompson.

“What kept me going was the fact that I wanted to make a difference in my community,” Pallus said. “I wanted to prove to someone who said, ‘You’re too young to be on the board and too young to make a difference.’”

Pallus, 21, recalled feeling elated after his appointment because several others candidates were also considered.

“At first, I was surprised that they chose me,” Pallus said. “I started serving that night. They swore me in, and I started from that moment on.”

Pallus, a Leechburg native, is a full-time biology and chemistry major at Carlow University.

He works part time as a pharmacy technician at Leechburg Pharmacy and volunteers with the Rotary Club of Leechburg, Boy Scout Troop 553 and the Leechburg Borough Parks and Recreation Committee.

Superintendent Tiffany Nix described Pallus’ work ethic as endless.

“I admire his time management. I don’t know how he’s a full-time college student in the sciences; an active member of the community; a wonderful grandson, son, friend and volunteer for the school musicals/stage crew; and so involved as a school board member who works very tirelessly with other members of the board,” Nix said. “It’s quite remarkable. I don’t know many other people who could give 100% to all of those entities.”

Pallus, the son of Gregory and Renae Pallus, is also an Eagle Scout and honors student, plays the piano and is a percussionist.

Pallus added he is most productive when he is busy.

“I work best under stress. When I have multiple things going on, I have better time management,” he said.

Pallus serves alongside eight other directors and credited them with helping him navigate the education world.

“I don’t believe a school board should be a political job,” said Pallus, a registered Republican. “I believe it should be a bipartisan job working together for the common good of the students.”

Pallus said the most interesting reaction to being appointed school director comes from his peers.

“There’s so many times when I’m on the phone with other board members and organizations, and my friends like to laugh a little at that,” he said.

One of the most important issues for Pallus is keeping tax increases at bay.

“I want to make sure taxes stay low. It’s a big priority,” said Pallus, adding 30% of Leechburg residents are seniors living on a fixed income. “We need to do all our parts to not raise taxes.”

After graduating from Leechburg Area High School in 2020, Pallus began exploring the possibility of making a career out of politics.

“I knew this was a way to step into the position of future politics,” he said. “I would love to be a politician.”

But a career as a physician also holds great interest for Pallus.

“I just love too many things right now that I can’t choose one thing,” he said.

Board Vice President Neill Brady said Pallus’ age provides a different view than most directors who have been out of high school for decades.

“It gives him a different perspective as to how a board views the different agendas,” Brady said. “He’s learning from the board, and the board is learning from him.”

Fellow director Ashley Coudriet described Pallus as someone who is wise beyond his years.

“Andrew has very recent knowledge of the school and its operations and brings a valuable perspective,” Coudriet said. “He’s a person of great integrity, and I’ve enjoyed serving on the school board with him.”

Pallus said he would like to see more community participation during the monthly meetings.

“I would encourage everyone to come out to more meetings. If there’s an active representation of our community, when they show up to a meeting, it gives us a real sense of what the community cares about,” he said.

Pallus’ term expires in December, and he is gathering signatures for his campaign.

Elected directors serve four years without compensation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Time capsule provides peek into Salvation Army's past in New Kensington
New Kensington, PA8 hours ago
Lower Burrell hosts largest St. Patrick's Day parade to date
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
University of Pittsburgh student presented at the Oscars
Pittsburgh, PA7 days ago
Local vape shop selling to kids as young as 12
Greensburg, PA4 days ago
Police raid vape shops in Hempfield, Murrysville
Murrysville, PA5 days ago
3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft
Murrysville, PA3 days ago
Judge dismisses charge against Johnstown woman accused of causing grandson's death
Johnstown, PA3 days ago
Butler mall guard dragged after chasing Easter display thieves, state police say
Butler, PA4 days ago
Amid bank failures, PNC positioned to buy, but will it?
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Two people extracted after crash on Ohio State Route 7
Steubenville, OH5 days ago
Heath Michael Shreckengost
New Bethlehem, PA8 days ago
Man In Custody After Stabbing In Butler City
Butler, PA4 days ago
Woman killed in Clearfield County crash
Curwensville, PA3 days ago
3 arrested in connection with Thanksgiving shooting in Sheraden
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Fayette County DA's Office taking steps to declare bar a nuisance following shooting
Uniontown, PA6 days ago
Uniontown man sentenced to prison, lifetime supervision for molesting child in live videos, photos
Uniontown, PA5 days ago
Donora man 'remorseful' at sentencing for role in North Belle Vernon bar fight that nearly killed woman
Donora, PA3 days ago
Popular dessert chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA8 days ago
Man flown to hospital after dump truck backed over him in Altoona
Altoona, PA4 days ago
Johnstown man arrested for selling drugs to informant
Johnstown, PA4 days ago
Family of Pitcairn man hit, killed by off-duty state trooper begs for answers months later
Pitcairn, PA5 days ago
Area Woman Facing Charges After Police Find Runaway Juvenile From Venango County at Her Residence Due in Court Tomorrow
Rimersburg, PA7 days ago
Medical examiner identifies man shot and killed in Penn Hills over the weekend
Penn Hills, PA6 days ago
Pittsburgh man sentenced to 9 years for firearms offenses
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions
State College, PA9 days ago
Pittsburgh police locate missing 14-year-old boy
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy