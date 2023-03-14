Open in App
Murrysville, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Three Rivers Community Band Festival relocates to Murrysville

By Patrick Varine,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeQJq_0lIRB4Az00

Members of the East Winds Symphonic Band should be preparing for the 20th annual Three Rivers Community Band Festival. But, the covid-19 pandemic forced the festival to skip the past three years.

So while it has been around for two decades, it technically will be the 17th year for the festival when it takes place March 25.

This will be the first year the festival will come to Westmoreland County. It will take place at the Franklin Regional Senior High School auditorium in Murrysville.

“Community Band South has been one of the planners and helpers forever, and we held the festival down there,” said Roger Schneider, one of the festival organizers and founders of the East Winds Symphonic Band. “Their co-director, Jim Bennett, who was head of the Upper St. Clair music department, mentioned to us at the time that the school had just finished a lavish remodeling of their 900-seat auditorium, so we started hosting the festival down there.”

This year, East Winds was able to secure a small grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to help fund the festival, along with some money built up during the past three festival-less years.

In addition to performances by East Winds and Community Band South, there is a “festival band,” comprising more than 100 members from community bands across the region. The festival also features a guest band, and this year it will be the Jeannette Community Band.

Jeannette Community Band secretary Sherrie Wood has played oboe with the group since 1988. This year, the band is marking its 35th anniversary.

“Members of our group have been part of the festival band, but this is the first time we’re the guest band as well,” Wood said. “It’s really fun, because you get to play some challenging music. We used to call it ‘district band for adults.’ ”

The Jeannette Community Band’s half-hour performance will include highlights from the musical “Jersey Boys” as well as a military tribute piece titled “American Spectacular.”

Schneider said the festival band, under the director of River City Brass Band conductor James Gourlay, will perform three numbers, including Vaughan Williams’ “Toccata Marziale.”

“The festival band songs are always pretty challenging, especially because you’re practicing it at home, and then we only get about three hours to rehearse with the conductor,” he said.

Nanette Mancuso of Monroeville has been with the East Winds Symphonic Band for more than a quarter-century.

“I love sharing our music with the other community bands that have the same kind of expectations as us,” said Mancuso, who up until recently also provided the hospitality reception for the festival, organizing breakfast and lunch.

“That had to stop because of all the covid restrictions,” Mancuso said. “But really, I just love playing the music. It’s a challenge for me, and it’s fun.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Westmoreland County, PA newsLocal Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland prepares to welcome Rachel's Challenge
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Greensburg veteran of D-Day, Battle of the Bulge enjoyed creating art, model train layouts
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Latrobe grad Bryce Butler up for Bevo Francis Award
Latrobe, PA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Registration open for annual Race for Grace cancer fundraiser
North Huntingdon, PA20 hours ago
Building the Valley: Family-run Grasinger Homes takes pride in custom construction
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Outreach into community an important mission for churches, Presbyterian pastor says
Rostraver Township, PA4 hours ago
Former church chapel to become concert venue in downtown New Kensington
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
New Kensington-Arnold introducing NoRILLA mixed-reality system to elementary schools
New Kensington, PA8 hours ago
Spartan Community Center of Hazelwood turns former elementary school into community hub
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Penn Township couple readies to open ice cream shop in Murrysville
Murrysville, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh’s Strip District attracts 'melting pot' of new residents
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Excela CEO, Ohio entrepreneur join honored Greensburg Salem alumni; late coach gets new award
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Greensburg Salem consultant tackles truancy; survey notes concern for bullying, substance abuse
Greensburg, PA2 hours ago
Murrysville Medic One officials hope for strong response to subscription drive
Murrysville, PA8 hours ago
Pittsburgh launches citywide composting pilot
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Seven Springs 'pond skim' draws crowd
Champion, PA1 day ago
Century-old Salvation Army time capsule found in New Kensington
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Burrell High School life skills students get work experience at local restaurant
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
$3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Monroeville Sheetz
Monroeville, PA2 hours ago
New Kensington-Arnold to seek proposals for replacement of Valley High pedestrian bridges
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
New Kensington motorcycle club dealt setback in plan to use former office building as clubhouse
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Peoples pays city $351K to repave Greensburg streets after gas line work
Greensburg, PA2 hours ago
EMS chief seeks district judge post in Rostraver
Rostraver Township, PA2 days ago
Perella retires from Jefferson Hills police force
Jefferson Hills, PA2 days ago
Attorney Thomas Babinsack announces bid for Highlands area district judge's seat
Brackenridge, PA1 day ago
North Huntingdon property owner frustrated by stalled zoning change effort
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Attorney Leslie Uncapher Zellers announces bid in race for district judge
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
Person wounded in Aliquippa shooting
Aliquippa, PA1 day ago
Trib HSSN boys basketball team of the week for March 19, 2023
Uniontown, PA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy