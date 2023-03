A story in the March 10 edition of the DeForest Times-Tribune entitled “Derlein, Oberg named to All-Badger East First Team” stated that Jaelyn Derlein led DeForest in scoring at 11.7 points per game. Derlein led the team in scoring average. Aspin Kelliher led the team in total points with 297. Also, Jada Kelliher averaged 10.6 points per game, rather than the previously reported 10.5 points per game.