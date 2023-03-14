Dallas Cowboys retain safety Donovan Wilson on a 3-year, $24M deal

The Dallas Cowboys were one of three teams who didn’t do anything on the first day of NFL free agency. They didn’t sign an outside free agent. They didn’t make any moves to retain their own.

But the Cowboys kept talking and maneuvering while focusing on their priorities.

Job 1 was the find a way to retain safety Donovan Wilson and they accomplished that on Tuesday with three-year, $24 million deal, including the first two years fully guaranteed at $13.5 million.

Wilson joined the Cowboys as a sixth-round pick in 2019 and has developed into a valued piece on the defense

He started all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2022, recording a team-high 101 tackles with seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, and 5.0 sacks.

Wilson is a big part of the Cowboys’ big-nickel scheme which features three safeties, including Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker.

The move came one day after the Cowboys restructured the contract of receiver Michael Gallup, freeing up $7 million on space.

The Cowboys, however, did see two free agents find homes elsewhere.

Guard Connor McGovern and linebacker Luke Gifford agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, respectively.