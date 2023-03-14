Open in App
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys retain safety Donovan Wilson on a 3-year, $24M deal

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxbZu_0lIR6tEf00

The Dallas Cowboys were one of three teams who didn’t do anything on the first day of NFL free agency. They didn’t sign an outside free agent. They didn’t make any moves to retain their own.

But the Cowboys kept talking and maneuvering while focusing on their priorities.

Job 1 was the find a way to retain safety Donovan Wilson and they accomplished that on Tuesday with three-year, $24 million deal, including the first two years fully guaranteed at $13.5 million.

Wilson joined the Cowboys as a sixth-round pick in 2019 and has developed into a valued piece on the defense

He started all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2022, recording a team-high 101 tackles with seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, and 5.0 sacks.

Wilson is a big part of the Cowboys’ big-nickel scheme which features three safeties, including Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker.

The move came one day after the Cowboys restructured the contract of receiver Michael Gallup, freeing up $7 million on space.

The Cowboys, however, did see two free agents find homes elsewhere.

Guard Connor McGovern and linebacker Luke Gifford agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, respectively.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on loss of Ezekiel Elliott: “I’m hurt. I’m sure he is.”
Dallas, TX3 days ago
He was one of the best at his position in the NFL, but it wants no part of Marquette King
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys get juice for offense, acquire reciever Brandin Cooks in a trade with Texans
Houston, TX1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
2 students injured, 1 critical in shooting at Arlington Lamar High School; suspect arrested
Arlington, TX5 hours ago
Man found in Oak Cliff field died from ‘homicidal violence,’ officials say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys get Dak Prescott insurance, QB Cooper Rush returns for 2 years, $6M
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Stephon Gilmore says it’s a “blessing” to join the Dallas Cowboys
Dallas, TX4 days ago
XFL: Arlington Renegades beat San Antonio Brahmas for their first road win of the year
Arlington, TX4 hours ago
Expect wind, warm temperatures and humidity in North Texas as spring begins, forecast says
Fort Worth, TX1 hour ago
Man shot in a road rage crime on Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth, authorities say
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Scared parents wait to be reunited with kids after 2 injured in Arlington Lamar shooting
Arlington, TX3 hours ago
Two dead after Garland apartment resident shoots burglars in self-defense, police say
Garland, TX1 day ago
Is it legal in Texas to bring a gun on school grounds? Here is what the law says
Arlington, TX18 minutes ago
Dallas officer shoots, wounds armed suspect during struggle, police say
Dallas, TX26 minutes ago
One man dead, two in custody after shooting in Dallas Friday afternoon
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs oust TCU Horned Frogs from NCAA tournament
Fort Worth, TX14 hours ago
Grapevine U.S. Air Force veteran who searched papers on senators’ desks is sentenced
Grapevine, TX2 days ago
71-year-old woman killed in Arlington after being hit by truck Sunday night
Arlington, TX19 hours ago
Watch: Arlington police give update on shooting that injured 2 at Lamar High School
Arlington, TX2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy