Wilton informs residents of available shelters

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — More than 100,000 people are experiencing power outages across the Capital Region due to the storm. The Town of Wilton informs its residents who’ve lost power that there is shelter for them to stay safe and warm.

Wilton explains that residents who lose power or heat during the storm can go to Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Drive Saratoga Springs, or the Senior Center, 18 Traver Road in Wilton. Stay with NEWS10 for more weather updates.

