Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments against ‘no cash bail’ in SAFE-T Act lawsuit

By John Clark,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238UrH_0lIR34vG00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Oral arguments begin today as the Illinois Supreme Court takes up a lawsuit challenging the “no cash bail” provision in the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act.

Following a ruling from a Kankakee County judge that said the Pretrial Fairness Act was unconstitutional, the Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay, keeping the new law, which was supposed to go into effect on January 1st, on hold.

The state’s attorney argued that the SAFE-T Act violates the state’s constitution, claiming the bill was rushed through the legislature.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed the Kankakee County ruling. The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to an expedited schedule to hear the appeal, which began Tuesday morning.

The original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act , which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets .

State’s attorneys and law enforcement from across the state filed lawsuits which were consolidated into one in Kankakee County, so any ruling would have an immediate effect in all co-signed counties.

The 64 state’s attorneys represent counties including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois man charged in ‘most severe’ domestic violence case, says sheriff
Carterville, IL18 days ago
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL14 days ago
Illinois Lottery employee charged with stealing, cashing winning instant tickets
Springfield, IL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
The Judge Who Could Decide Donald Trump's Indictment Fate Reportedly Has Close Ties to Brett Kavanaugh
Washington, DC3 days ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ contestant accused of murdering estranged wife
Quincy, IL5 days ago
Largest Walmart Store Set to Close Its Doors: Major Walmart Closure
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Police arrest Rockford man charged with stealing funeral home van with body inside
Rockford, IL1 hour ago
U.S. postal carrier sentenced to 9 months in federal prison for mail theft
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Murder charges for two suspects in violent confrontation that left man dead on North Shore
Lake Forest, IL3 days ago
Illinois mother unable to claim son on taxes as government claims he's dead
Elgin, IL3 days ago
Cold case solved? Rockford man charged in 2016 murder of preschool teacher
Rockford, IL9 days ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI23 hours ago
Rockford murder suspect captured in Florida
Rockford, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy