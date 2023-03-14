19-year-old man wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Hartford man was wounded in a shooting on Oxford Street Tuesday morning, police said.
The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 219 Oxford St. just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a 19-year-old suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Man shot early morning in Hartford
The man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.
This is an active investigation.
Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0