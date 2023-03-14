Delta Air Lines apologizes after fuel leak, plane emergency landing in Charlotte

Delta Air Lines apologized after a flight to Detroit leaked fuel at takeoff Tuesday morning in Charlotte , resulting in an emergency landing and delays at CLT as two runways were shut down for cleanup for about one hour.

All runways were re-opened at the airport just after 10:30 a.m., according to airport officials.

A groundstop had been issued earlier, according to the FAA.

The Boeing 717 plane had 55 customers and five crew members aboard, according to the airline.

“We apologize to our customers on Delta flight 2481 that returned to Charlotte shortly after departure following a reported aircraft fuel system issue,” Delta officials said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

WSOC, the Observer’s news partner, obtained a video the station said was of the plane in question, with smoke trailing behind the aircraft.

The plane landed and taxied to a gate, where it was scheduled to be inspected, according to the statement. Passengers were being put on other flights “to most quickly get everyone to their respective destinations,” officials sad.

“Safety, as always, remains Delta’s top priority,” according to the Delta statement.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at least 299 flights were delayed, including at least 169 departures and 130 incoming, according to FlightAware.com .

Departures delays averaged about 45 minutes due to the fuel link, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.