GALLERY: Five-alarm fire destroys Otis St. warehouse

(Video credit: John Spaulding)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Video and pictures were released of a fire that destroyed a warehouse on Otis Street late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

The video appears to show large flames consuming the structure, which has been torn apart due to the fire. The structure’s walls and ceilings seem to have collapsed as a result.

In a video taken by News 8 on Tuesday morning, the structure appears to have been completely destroyed, with burnt debris crumbled around where the warehouse once stood.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, one firefighter was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters.

Aerial Shots:

(Credit/John Spaulding)

(Credit/John Spaulding)

(Credit/John Spaulding)

(Credit/John Spaulding)

Photo Gallery:

(News 8 WROC Photos)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.