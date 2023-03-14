Rapper, actor Ludacris to perform this summer in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) He’s won Grammys and appeared in movies and on television and this summer, Ludacris will perform at Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne.

The show, which will also feature Juvenile and Chingy will take place Friday, July 28.

Ludacris has 8 No. 1 hits and 10 more top-10 songs, including “Yeah”, “Lovers & Friends”, “Money Maker”, “Baby”, “Glamorous”, “How Low”, “Runaway Love”, “Stand Up”, and “Holidae In.” The diamond-selling hip-hop-star was awarded Grammys for “Money Maker,” “Yeah!” and his album: Release Therapy.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. on Eventbrite.

