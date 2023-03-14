Tony Danza coming to Rhythm City Casino May 13

“Tony Danza: Standards and Stories” is coming to the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online or at The Market at Rhythm City. A presale on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. will give fans early access and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

(courtesy Rhythm City Casino)

The New York Times praises Danza’s show, saying, “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!”

Broadway World declared, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that-because they’re timeless.”

Danza has been in the entertainment business for over 40 years and is probably best known for his starring roles on “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss”. Danza has also starred in hit films such as “Angels In the Outfield”, “She’s Out of Control”, “Hollywood Knights”, and “Don Jon”. He’s also starred on Broadway in “The Producers” and “A View from the Bridge” and earned rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, “Honeymoon In Vegas”. The New York Times called his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high”. He picked up an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on “The Practice” and has made special appearances on hit shows like “Blue Bloods” and “Broad City”. His most recent projects include the animated feature, “Rumble”, for Paramount, “Darby & the Dead” for Hulu, the Netflix series “The Good Cop”, “There’s Johnny” on Hulu and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on Starz. Future projects include the new season of “And Just Like That”, the sequel to “Sex in The City”, on HBO Max and a sequel to “Who’s the Boss” in development with Amazon’s Freevee.

