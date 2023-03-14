Julius Erving named the 2 Hall of Famers he hated the most: 'I never particularly cared for playing against them'

Dr. J. was completely honest in his take.

Julius Erving etched his name on basketball history by living up to the term superstar during his playing years. On the other hand, Dr. J was also an extremely competitive player. In the process, Erving had his fair share of rivalries throughout his Hall of Fame career.

As we all know, some rivals in the 80s took it to the next level and grew hatred towards each other. However, that wasn’t the case with Erving and his foes. The Doctor never hated his famous rivals, except for his fellow Hall of Famers Adrian Dantley and Bernard King .

"There were only like two guys I hated in my whole career. I'll go on record. I never liked Adrian Dantley, and I never liked Bernard King. Those were my two guys. I never particularly cared for playing against them, either," Erving told Bleacher Report in 2015.

It is what it is, but it’s not what you think

Admittedly, Erving hated King and Dantley, and he had his reasons. But contrary to what our dads and uncles made us believe, Dr. J said rivals in his era often kept the feud going for only 48 minutes. Unless they, too have their reasons to hate the other player.

"Players are always going to say nice things about other players, unless you have this rivalry where you just hate the guy,” the former Philadelphia 76ers superstar revealed.

What’s the deal with Larry?

Due to the intensity of NBA games in the 80s, fist fights somewhat became a norm. And because of brewing rivalries, even the biggest names in the league sometimes found themselves squaring up on the court. That’s basically what happened when Erving and Larry Bird infamously wound up having a physical altercation in 1984 .

Dr. J was well aware that he and Bird literally looked like they were trying to kill each other, but believe it or not, he never hated Larry Legend.

"Larry and I, we had a legitimate rivalry...It was always tough, you know, playing against them because it seemed they were next in line, and they wanted to force me out because I was reigning small forward of the league," Erving once explained.

“I thought he was gonna hit me, I really did, and I reached out, and I just tried to hold him at bay, and I had him in this chest area, and I guess my hand kind slid upon his neck a little bit...So then he reaches over, and next thing I know now he got my neck. I don't even know what happened. All I know is I threw three jabs, and I got thrown out of the game, and he got thrown out of the game, and we got fined," he recalled.