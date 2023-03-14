Next Tube and train strike dates: When are the walkouts in March and April 2023?

Britain's long-suffering rail passengers are set to continue enduring a miserable few days of travel thanks to a series of strikes that will cause mass disruption around the UK.

National Rail services will be affected by walk outs by staff at 14 train operating companies today and Saturday.

This comes after this week's first set of industrial action on rail services yesterday, when members of the RMT and Aslef unions went on strike on the London Underground , leading to almost zero Tube service.

While Tube staff are not on strike today the Underground is 'recovering' from yesterday's action so services are likely to be affected - and several major stations will be opening late and closing early.

The National Rail strikes - which being taken by staff a train operators such as Southeastern and East Midlands - will take place today and Saturday, and lead to reduced services.

These strikes today are happening despite the RMT calling off its own Network Rail walkouts which were due to happen today. RMT staff working for the organisation are mainly employed in signalling, maintenance and station management.

Many operators are only running trains between 7am and 7pm today and Saturday, while some routes in the UK will get no services at all on either day.

Here, MailOnline looks at how this week's rail industrial action will affect you:

NATIONAL RAIL STRIKE - THURSDAY AND SATURDAY

When is the next National Rail strike?

Strikes at 14 train operating companies will go ahead today (Thursday) and Saturday, despite the RMT calling off its walkout at Network Rail.

Here are the service details for each operator on both days:

AVANTI WEST COAST

Avanti West Coast runs services on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston, Birmingham Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

On Thursday and Saturday, it plans to run one train per hour from Euston to each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service to Glasgow.

These trains will operate during limited hours, with the first train of the day departing Euston just after 7.30am and the last one from Euston departing just after 4pm.

The days after industrial action are also expected to be affected – particularly in the morning, as services will start later.

C2C

On the c2c route, where trains run between London and Essex, the operator said the strike action will 'not majorly impact c2c services'.

But West Ham station will only be open from 7.30am on Wednesday and Thursday, and 12-carriage trains will not stop at Limehouse on Thursday and Saturday.

CALEDONIAN SLEEPER

The overnight Caledonian Sleeper services - which connect London with Scotland - will run on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There will be no service on Saturday.

CHILTERN RAILWAYS

Thursday - A very limited timetable will operate as follows:

There will be no Chiltern Railways service north of Banbury. The start of service will generally be between 8am and 9am, while the end of service will generally be between 4pm and 5pm.

Friday - No service before 8.45am, then minor timetable changes throughout the day.

Saturday - A very limited timetable will operate as follows, again between roughly 8am and 5pm:

Sunday - No service before 9am then minor timetable changes throughout the day. In addition, the line is closed between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury all day. Rail replacement buses will run as follows: Princes Risborough - Monks Risborough - Little Kimble - Aylesbury.

CROSSCOUNTRY

CrossCountry will be have a limited service in operation and has split its timetable into the following regions:

EAST MIDLANDS RAILWAY

East Midlands Railway has urged passengers on Thursday to 'only travel by rail if absolutely necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption'. Services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Thursday as follows:

Here is the plan for Saturday , when services will again operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm only:

EUROSTAR

Eurostar has said the strikes in Britain on Thursday and Saturday will not affect its timetable.

GATWICK EXPRESS

On Thursday, two trains per hour will run direct between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport. On Saturday, the Gatwick Express will not run.

GRAND CENTRAL

No impact on timetables on Thursday. On Saturday, engineering works will affect services which will all start or terminate at Eaglescliffe.

GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY

On Thursday , an 'extremely limited service' will operate between 7.30am and 7.30pm on the following routes:

On Saturday , a very limited service will again run - this time between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the following routes:

The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

GREATER ANGLIA

On Thursday , there will be a reduced hourly service between 7am and 7pm on these routes:

On Saturday, services will operate between 7am and 11pm and some routes will have a reduced frequency. But many routes will have a normal or near normal service during the hours that trains are running.

However engineering works will mean no trains between Witham and Shenfield, and buses will replace trains between Bury St Edmunds/Ely and Cambridge.

HEATHROW EXPRESS

On Thursday and on Saturday, the first trains will run as normal, but the last trains will leave Paddington and Heathrow just after 6pm on each day.

HULL TRAINS

The operator will not be affected by the strike on Thursday or Saturday and will run a normal timetable to and from London King's Cross.

LNER

There will be a reduced service across the network on Thursday and Saturday between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with no services north of Edinburgh on either day.

LONDON NORTHWESTERN RAILWAY

On Thursday , a limited timetable will be in operation between 7am and 7pm only on the following routes:

On Saturday , trains will operate on the following routes only, between 7am and 8.30pm:

LUMO

Lumo will not be affected by the strikes, and will run a normal timetable between Edinburgh and London King's Cross on Thursday and Saturday.

MERSEYRAIL

All Merseyrail services will run as normal on the strike days - it will not be impacted.

NORTHERN RAIL

Northern Rail said very limited services will be running on Thursday and Saturday, between 7.30am and 6.30pm on these routes:

SCOTRAIL

Scotrail services will not be affected on Thursday or Saturday and will run as normal.

SOUTHERN AND THAMESLINK

Southern and Thameslink services will operate with limited hours on Thursday and Saturday, with engineering works on Saturday resulting in no Southern or Gatwick Express trains to London Victoria.

Thursday

Saturday

SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY

On Thursday, South Western Railway will operate a significantly reduced service on a limited number of lines, between 7am and 6.30pm as follows:

On Saturday, the service pattern between the same hours of 7am and 6.30pm will be:

SOUTHEASTERN

Southeastern will operate a limited service on its network and some routes will be closed. Only 52 out of 180 stations will be open. Here is the service pattern for Thursday and Saturday:

STANSTED EXPRESS

On Thursday, there will be half-hourly Stansted Express services between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street and between Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street. Normal service on Saturday.

THAMESLINK AND GREAT NORTHERN

Thameslink and Great Northern services will operate with limited hours on Thursday and Saturday, as follows:

TRANSPENNINE EXPRESS

TransPennine Express (TPE) will be operating a very limited service on these routes on Thursday and Saturday:

TRANSPORT FOR WALES

The strike action will affect early morning and evening services as follows:

Before 7am and after 7pm:

Between 7am and 7pm:

Before 9.15am and after 9.15pm:

WEST MIDLANDS RAILWAY

On Thursday, a limited timetable will operate between 7am and 7pm only on the following routes:

On Saturday, services will operate on the following routes only between 7am and 8.30pm:

TUBE STRIKE - WEDNESDAY AND RECOVERY ON THURSDAY

How will Tube and Overground services be affected on Thursday?

After yesterday's strikes Tube services will start later than normal today (Thursday) and will be disrupted throughout the morning as services 'recover' from industrial action.

London Overground, trams and DLR trains will run as normal today, TfL say.

TfL's status tracker says that, as of around 10am this morning, there are severe delays on the Bakerloo, Circle, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines.

The following stations will also expected to open late and close early today:

How will Elizabeth line services be affected on Thursday?

National Rail strike starting on Thursday which will affect the Elizabeth line.

Services between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford will start later than normal on Thursday. Services are also expected to be busier when they are running.

There will also be no Elizabeth line between Shenfield and Brentwood before 7am and after 11pm, and no service between Maidenhead and Reading before 7am and after 7pm. There will be no westbound service from Paddington until 7am.

Will the Tube be affected by the National Rail strike on Saturday?

Most TfL services should run as normal on Saturday, however there are various engineering works taking place which could impact journeys.

In addition, the Elizabeth line will be affected by the National Rail strike on both days - with roughly the same service patterns as outlined in the above answer.

What closures will there be on the Tube network this Saturday?

There are a series of closures on the Tube network planned for Saturday:

What closures will there be on the London Overground network this Saturday?

When are the next train strikes?

There are no further Tube strikes planned after Wednesday. But further national rail strikes are scheduled on Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1.