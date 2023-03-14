Tenn. woman escapes after boyfriend held her captive in closet for 2 months: cops

A Tennessee woman miraculously managed to escape after allegedly being held captive in the closet of a vacant home for two months by her abusive boyfriend, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was found hiding beneath an under-construction home in Dyersburg, northeast of Memphis, by cops on Saturday after she broke free and alerted a passerby that she had been kidnapped.

The woman, who was suffering from facial cuts and weighed less than 100 pounds, told police her 30-year-old boyfriend, Brenton Bell, had forced her into the closet several weeks earlier.

Police are searching for Brenton Bell, 30, after his girlfriend alleged he kidnapped her and held her in a closet in Dyersburg, Tennessee, for two months. Dyersburg Police Department

He allegedly kept the door bolted shut with a type of locking device and cable, police said,

The woman said she was only allowed out of the closet for an hour each day and was given limited food.

She also alleged there was no bathroom for her to use.

When cops located the vacant home described by the victim, they reported finding human waste throughout the property.

The woman told police she was held captive in the closet of a vacant home (above) for two months. WREG

Police said the home was covered with human waste after the woman said there was no bathroom for her to use. WREG

The victim told police she had been in a relationship with Bell but, at some point, he allegedly became physically abusive.

Bell, who is on the lam, is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, police said.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 5 and 150 pounds, according to cops.

Bell’s alleged victim was taken to the West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg hospital for treatment after she was found.