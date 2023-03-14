Open in App
Worcester, MA
Courts Closed In Central, Western Mass Because Of Storm

By Josh Lanier,

6 days ago
The Worcester District Court is closed on Tuesday, March 14, along with courts in four other counties because of the heavy snowstorm. Photo Credit: Mass.Gov

Trial courts in Worcester, Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties are closed on Tuesday, March 14, because of the heavy snow burying much of the state.

The court posted a notice on its website that said the decision was "in the interest of safety for the public and staff, given the predicted impact of the storm."

All first day jurors are also canceled statewide, the notice continued.

Parts of Western Massachusetts could get as much as two feet of snow once the nor'easter finishes its assault on the region. As of Tuesday morning, thousands were without power, and many roads across the state were impassable.

