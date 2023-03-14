Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Texas Rent Relief accepting new applications for limited time

By Rachel Estrada,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slf7K_0lIQrAoh00

HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Rent Relief Program has $96M remaining to help Texans affected by the pandemic and you now have a chance to benefit if you are past due on rent and utilities.

Texas Rent Relief Program will accept new applications for rent and utility assistance from Tuesday, March 14 at 8 a.m. (CST) time until Tuesday, March 28 at 11:59 p.m. (CST).

How to call Texas Rent Relief

Call Toll-Free: 1-833-9TX-RENT • 1-833-989-7368

Phone lines are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Texas time. Help is also available in multiple languages.

How to qualify for Texas Rent Relief Program

  • If your rent is past due, current and up to 2 months of expected rent costs, you could qualify.
  • If you are past due, current and up to 2 months of expected utility and home energy expenses, you could also qualify.
  • After the initial 3 months of current/future assistance, renters may able to apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds were still available.

Landlords can apply if they’ve paid on behalf of tenants.

Resources

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Houston, TX4 days ago
TxDOT launches safety campaign after increase in pedestrian, bicycle crashes
Mcallen, TX4 days ago
CCSO: Man arrested in connection to Cameron Park murder
Cameron Park, TX1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One killed, 2 injured in US 281 collision
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago
Overnight thunderstorms, hail rock parts of the Texas Hill Country
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Bodies of 2 men kidnapped, killed in Mexico expected to arrive in South Carolina this week
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
CCSO: Man found shot to death in Cameron Park
Cameron Park, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy