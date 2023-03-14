Texas Rent Relief accepting new applications for limited time

HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Rent Relief Program has $96M remaining to help Texans affected by the pandemic and you now have a chance to benefit if you are past due on rent and utilities.

Texas Rent Relief Program will accept new applications for rent and utility assistance from Tuesday, March 14 at 8 a.m. (CST) time until Tuesday, March 28 at 11:59 p.m. (CST).

How to call Texas Rent Relief

Call Toll-Free: 1-833-9TX-RENT • 1-833-989-7368

Phone lines are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Texas time. Help is also available in multiple languages.

How to qualify for Texas Rent Relief Program

If your rent is past due, current and up to 2 months of expected rent costs, you could qualify.

If you are past due, current and up to 2 months of expected utility and home energy expenses, you could also qualify.

After the initial 3 months of current/future assistance, renters may able to apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds were still available.

Landlords can apply if they’ve paid on behalf of tenants.

