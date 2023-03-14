Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
POLITICO

Health + Hospitals advances new strategy to house homeless patients

By By Maya Kaufman,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOIlO_0lIQmKbs00
NYC Health + Hospitals is planning to expand its efforts to address caring for homeless patients. John Minchillo/AP Photo

NEW YORK — NYC Health + Hospitals plans to hire an outside organization to help its homeless patients find housing, a $14 million investment that officials said would improve health outcomes and slash costly emergency room visits.

The municipal health system has proposed contracting with Coordinated Behavioral Care, a not-for-profit consortium of behavioral health organizations, to work with about 600 unhoused patients annually on finding a permanent home.

The consortium’s housing navigators will help patients find and apply for appropriate apartments, accompany them on viewings and provide them with furniture and supplies upon move-in.

The proposal, which builds on Health + Hospitals’ existing Housing for Health initiative, was part of Mayor Eric Adams’ housing blueprint released in June 2022.

The finance committee of Health + Hospitals’ board of directors voted Monday to approve the contract, sending it to the full board for a vote later this month.

Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz said the initiative will borrow the “do what it takes” approach of the Los Angeles County Health Agency, where, as its former director, he launched a similar program that succeeded in housing more than 4,000 patients.

The key was to find a way to move a patient who had only a $1,200 rent subsidy into a $1,300 unit, instead of telling the person that no housing was available, Katz cited as an example.

“There were all of these people who were connected to housing case managers but didn’t have housing,” Katz said at the committee meeting Monday. “They would keep going to the same set of housing case managers, who’d say, ‘I’m sorry I don’t have any housing’, or, ‘You don’t have the right subsidy.’”

Health + Hospitals has permanently housed nearly 500 patients on its own through its Housing for Health initiative, but the time-consuming work falls on social workers who are often overburdened and lack specific housing expertise.

The process to house someone takes about nine months, Leora Jontef, the system’s assistant vice president of housing and real estate, said at the meeting.

“This is very staffing-intensive,” Jontef said.

Case in point: about 70 percent of the contract’s cost is staffing, she added.

However, Coordinated Behavioral Care’s projected caseload will still be small compared to the need. Health + Hospitals said its goal is to secure 400 housing placements per year among the 600 patients receiving services. The system, meanwhile, cared for nearly 50,000 homeless patients last year.

If its projected annual caseload is accurate, Health + Hospitals would be spending nearly $6,000 per patient over the potential four-year contract term. But officials said it would ultimately reduce emergency room and hospital utilization, pointing to research that links stable housing to better health outcomes.

On average, patients experiencing homelessness visit emergency rooms three times more often than patients who have housing and stay in the hospital three times as long, according to the health system.

Health + Hospitals cited an analysis it conducted of 54 patients housed by the Housing for Health program in the first half of 2021, which showed reductions in emergency department visits and the length of time someone was hospitalized in the year after they were placed in permanent housing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYC Health + Hospitals starts unwinding emergency Covid operations
New York City, NY4 hours ago
The push to end parking mandates
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Hundreds of NYC school safety agent positions eliminated from Mayor Adams’ preliminary budget
New York City, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A deputy mayor’s growing universe
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Staten Island medical resident’s life saved by colleagues at his own hospital
Staten Island, NY4 days ago
An affordable housing lottery opens for 156 apartments in the Bronx
Bronx, NY4 days ago
Young Staten Island doctor who awakened from 9-day coma is reunited 1 year later with doctors who saved him
Staten Island, NY4 days ago
New bipartisan congressional caucus vows to fight New York's congestion pricing plan
New York City, NY4 days ago
Manhattan Restaurant Accused of Serving Rat Soup Closed by Health Department
New York City, NY3 days ago
Former State Sen. Ron Rice, ‘African-American hero,’ dies at 77
Newark, NJ4 days ago
Workers at nearly 3,000 buildings in the Bronx may go on strike
Bronx, NY5 days ago
Long Island Man Arrested by Insurance Fraud Unit for Submitting Fraudulent Vehicle Claim
Nesconset, NY3 days ago
A Look at Planned Jersey City Public Housing Redevelopment
Jersey City, NJ6 days ago
Toddler found alone at busy Jersey City intersection
Jersey City, NJ3 days ago
NYC Restaurant Shut Down Following Lawsuit Over Dead Rat in Delivery
New York City, NY3 days ago
10 Jersey City Men Charged in Connection to Large Scale Drugs Operation
Jersey City, NJ3 days ago
10 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital in carbon monoxide scare on Long Island
East Meadow, NY6 days ago
Boyfriend charged in Brooklyn beating death of aspiring NYC nurse
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Trump predicts imminent arrest, calls for protests
New York City, NY2 days ago
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
New York City, NY3 days ago
Jersey City Police Department Welcomes 15 New Officers
Jersey City, NJ6 days ago
Encounters with police have killed 46 in NJ, highest number of deaths in Paterson
Paterson, NJ7 days ago
239 NYPD Officers Resigned In 2 Months, It's The Highest Number of Police Resignations According To a Report
New York City, NY7 days ago
Attacker breaks nose, eye sockets of man, 65, waiting for food at NYC McDonald's drive-thru
New York City, NY4 days ago
Man found dead in 'trashed' Queens apartment with blood coming out of his mouth
Queens, NY5 days ago
Body of woman found in Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment
Brooklyn, NY6 days ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY5 days ago
NYC man allegedly swindled $1.8M from women through romance, investment scheme: prosecutors
New York City, NY6 days ago
Ex-NYC jail captain convicted of criminally negligent homicide in inmate suicide
Manhattan, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy