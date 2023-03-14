NCAA Gymnast Olivia Dunne Stuns Fans with Bedazzled LSU Leotard in Trending TikTok

The No. 6-ranked LSU Tigers are deep into strong competition season and headed to the conference championships later this week.

Olivia Dunne. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne loves her leotards. The NCAA gymnast recreated her own version of a trending TikTok audio and showed off her bedazzled LSU competition gear.

“I love putting on just like a very lowkey, casual outfit,” the voiceover said. “It’s great.”

The 20-year-old lip-synced to the audio and gave fans a front and side view of her long sleeved purple, blue and silver leotard. She sported light makeup and purple bows in her braided hair and posed in the locker room.

“all for comfort obviously #foryou #lsu #gymnastics,” Dunne captioned the March 12 video she shared with her 7.3 million TikTok followers.

“Thank you so much for stopping to take pictures today at the lsu baseball game today,” one fan gushed in the comments. “You are so sweet. My nephew plays for Lsu 🐅💜💛.”

Most people use the viral TikTok audio clip in a sarcastic and satirical way while wearing a dramatic outfit. Emily Ratajkowski created her own version of the trend in a gorgeous sheer mesh Tory Burch dress and full glam when she attended W magazine’s 50th anniversary party last October.

The No. 6-ranked LSU Tigers beat West Virginia last week and are headed to the Southeastern Conference Championships in Georgia this Saturday, March 18.

