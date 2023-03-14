Family Refuge Center presents its second annual Poker Run fundraiser

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVDN) – The Family Refuge Center invites the community to join them for their second annual Poker Run on Saturday, July 29, with a rain delay date of Saturday, August 5.

The participant with the best hand gets $300, and worst hand gets $100. They will have a 50/50 raffle, bug splat contest and a cookout at the finish line.

Tickets can be purchased on the Family Refuge Center’s Facebook event page or by mailing payment to P.O. Box 249, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Registration for this event is from 9-11 a.m. at the Family Refuge Center’s main office, located at 213 Coleman Drive behind Ruby Tuesday. All vehicles are welcome. Riders will return to the main office at 5 p.m. for a cookout.

Sponsorships are available and will provide each sponsor with their designation on the event T-shirt, as well as advertising throughout the event.

All proceeds from this event will go toward services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

