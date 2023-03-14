3 men accused vandalizing South Padre Island hotel

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify three men wanted for vandalism carried out over the weekend, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The three are accused of causing significant damage to the third floor of the Courtyard by Marriott South Padre Island Hotel.







The news release said the hotel is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information you can call the hotel at (956) 433-0590.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.