Reports: Raiders, WR Jakobi Meyers reach 3-year deal

By Sportsnaut,

6 days ago

Free agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has agreed a three-year, $33 million contract with $21 million guaranteed with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The reported move reunites Meyers with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots from 2019-21.

Meyers would be the latest Patriots tie-in with the Raiders under McDaniels. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his first three seasons in New England, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract on Monday.

“It’s hard to turn down Las Vegas,” Meyers told CBS Sports. “When you look at their offense, when you look at their coaches. They wanted me, I wanted them. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with the Patriots. I put a lot of effort in my time there.”

Meyers, 26, had 67 catches for 804 yards and a career-best six touchdowns in 14 games last season.

The undrafted Meyers has 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns in 60 career games with the Patriots.

–Field Level Media

