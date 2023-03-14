Open in App
Cowboys re-signing S Donovan Wilson to 3-year deal

By Sportsnaut,

6 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing safety Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million, his agents confirmed Tuesday.

NFL Network reported that the first two seasons ($13.5 million) are fully guaranteed.

Contracts can become official on Wednesday, the start of the 2023 league year.

Wilson, 28, started all 17 games in 2022 and set career highs with 101 tackles and five sacks.

He has 203 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three interceptions in 51 games (30 starts) since the Cowboys drafted him in the sixth round in 2019.

Agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of Universal Sports & Entertainment Management confirmed the deal with NFL Network.

–Field Level Media

