Texas State
ValleyCentral

Smuggler abandons family with 2 infants on Rio Grande, Border Patrol says

By Alejandra Yañez,

6 days ago

RIO GRANDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents working near the Rio Grande discovered a family with two infants abandoned on the river, officials say.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz posted a video online of the response effort to get the family back on land.

In the video, USBP Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez is seen assisting in recovering two infants from the boat. The agents passed the children onto land and carried them to safety. One of the children appeared to be missing a shoe, the video shows.

The infants were accompanied by at least four others, the video shows.

Border Patrol said the family was abandoned on the Rio Grande by a smuggler.

