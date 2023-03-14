Las Vegas Raiders and WR Jakobi Meyers agree to three-year deal worth $33 million

The Las Vegas Raiders front office is bringing in another familiar face and one of the top receivers on the free agent market this offseason.

The Raiders have agreed to sign wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year deal worth $33 million with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network on Tuesday.

The deal will reunite Meyers with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, as they all spent time together with the New England Patriots from 2019-21.

This is the second time in as many days the Raiders have agreed to a deal with a former Patriots player. Las Vegas agreed to a three-year deal with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo worth $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed on Monday.

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up to get the latest NFL news and features sent to your inbox

MOCK DRAFT: Panthers' trade for No. 1 pick shakes up entire first round

Garoppolo, who played under McDaniels in New England from 2014-17, will compete for the Raiders’ starting job after the team released longtime starter Derek Carr last month.

The Raiders are also expected to explore the quarterback class in the NFL draft. They have the No. 7 pick in the first round of the draft, which begins on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Meyers will pair alongside star receiver Davante Adams, who is entering his second season in Las Vegas. Later on Tuesday, however, the Raiders parted with tight end Darren Waller, trading him to the New York Giants for a third-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Nick Grace, Getty Images

Meyers had a career-high six touchdown catches last season, and reached career highs of 83 catches and 866 yards receiving in 2021. He had 218 catches for 2,547 yards and eight touchdowns in 56 games with 36 starts in four seasons with the Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2019.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas Raiders and WR Jakobi Meyers agree to three-year deal worth $33 million