Snow emergency declared in Granville

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Granville, and no parking will be allowed on village streets until Wednesday at noon. The parking restrictions are to help in snow removal, the safety of residents if any fire or EMS traffic is needed, and for workers.

Any car not in compliance will be ticketed or towed.

