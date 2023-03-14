Open in App
Granville, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Snow emergency declared in Granville

By Michael Mahar,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfFAA_0lIQisK400

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Granville, and no parking will be allowed on village streets until Wednesday at noon. The parking restrictions are to help in snow removal, the safety of residents if any fire or EMS traffic is needed, and for workers.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Any car not in compliance will be ticketed or towed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Road closure in Amsterdam starting at 7 a.m.
Amsterdam, NY8 hours ago
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Troy
Troy, NY9 hours ago
Several agencies respond to overnight fatal fire in Mendon
Mendon, VT1 day ago
3/19/2023: Cold & windy end to winter
Albany, NY1 day ago
CDTA bus stuck after water main break in Troy
Troy, NY3 days ago
Rensselaer residents required to conserve water
Rensselaer, NY3 days ago
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Albany, NY3 days ago
Albany police investigate Hamilton Street stabbing
Albany, NY1 day ago
Officials discuss moose hunting season
Woodstock, VT9 hours ago
Albany police investigate Saturday shooting
Albany, NY1 day ago
The Moose Kaboose Tavern opening in Hoosick Falls
Hoosick Falls, NY51 minutes ago
GasBuddy: Albany prices drop after slight increase
Albany, NY8 hours ago
Woman clocked doing 102 mph through Westminster
Westminster, VT17 hours ago
Northway welcome center to celebrate waffle day
Glens Falls, NY3 hours ago
Two teens injured during rollover crash in Richmond
Richmond, VT1 day ago
DUI crash in Pittsford
Pittsford, VT2 days ago
Bethel woman arrested for DUI, eluding police
Sharon, VT17 hours ago
Saratoga Springs declares snow emergency
Saratoga Springs, NY6 days ago
Liquidation Sale! After 40 Yrs Warren County Bakery Becoming Urgent Care
Queensbury, NY7 hours ago
Downed trees reported in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY6 days ago
Duo cited after dead pets found in Vermont home
Pownal, VT3 days ago
Man, dog escape raging Niskayuna fire
Niskayuna, NY5 days ago
Stabbing on CDTA bus sends one to the hospital
Schenectady, NY4 days ago
Watervliet Restaurant Week set for April
Watervliet, NY2 days ago
Albany CE Dan McCoy: ‘Stay off the roads’
Albany, NY6 days ago
Driver arrested for second DUI offense in Westminster
Westminster, VT17 hours ago
Troy mayor encourages residents to lend a hand on Earth Day
Troy, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy