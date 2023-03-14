H.S. Basketball: Updated — Lake-Lehman girls postponed, times shifted for other games

Inclement weather on Tuesday forced the postponement of the PIAA Class 3A state girls basketball second-round game between District 2 third seed Lake-Lehman and District 3 runner-up Columbia and resulted time changes for two games involving Wyoming Valley Conference teams on Wednesday.

Lehman and Columbia will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Martz Hall in Pottsville. In order to accommodate a tripleheader at the facility, the 5A girls game between District 2 champion Pittston Area and District 1 third seed Bishop Shanahan will be played at 8 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

A Class 3A boys game between D2 champion Holy Redeemer and D12 champion West Catholic will remain at Bethlehem Liberty High School on Wednesday, but the start time was pushed back to 8 p.m. The change was made to allow another tripleheader.

Weather also changed some games involving District 2 teams from the Lackawanna League. Here is a rundown of those games which will be played Wednesday. There have been some changes since the previous update this afternoon.

• Class 5A Girls — Abington Heights vs. West Chester Rustin, 6:30 p.m., Martz Hall.

• Class 4A Girls — Scranton Prep vs. Nazareth Academy, 6 p.m., Easton H.S.

• Class 3A Girls — Dunmore vs. Imhotep, 5 p.m., Bethlehem Liberty H.S.

• Class 2A Girls — Montrose vs. Marian Catholic, 7 p.m., Holy Redeemer H.S.

• Class A Girls — Mountain View vs. Christian School of York, 6 p.m., Blue Mountain H.S.

• Class 5A Boys — Abington Heights vs. Pocono Mountain West, 6 p.m., Hazleton Area H.S.

• Class 4A Boys — Scranton Prep vs. Bishop Shanahan, 7:30 p.m., Easton H.S.

• Class 4A Boys — Valley View vs. North Catholic, 6 p.m., Central Mountain H.S.

• Class 3A Boys — Mid Valley vs. Devon Prep, 7 p.m., Whitehall H.S.

• Class 2A Boys — Holy Cross vs. Muncy, 7:30 p.m., Hazleton Area H.S.