Atlanta, GA
WTVR CBS 6

Taylor Heinicke leaving Commanders for new deal with Falcons, sources say

By Madeline Miller,

6 days ago
Old Dominion product Taylor Heinicke will continue his NFL career in Atlanta, according to the NFL.

The NFL tweeted on Tuesday, March 14 that the Falcons signed the quarterback. On its website , the NFL said a source learned that Heinicke signed a “two-year deal worth up to $20 million.”

Heinicke has been in the league since 2015. Most recently, he was with the Washington Commanders where he shared quarterback responsibilities with Carson Wentz this past season.

This article will be updated according as this is breaking news.

